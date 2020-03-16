Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,385 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,807,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,747,000 after buying an additional 241,237 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 953,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,575,000 after buying an additional 20,784 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 755,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,758,000 after buying an additional 92,516 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 671,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,481,000 after buying an additional 340,117 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 618,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,353,000 after buying an additional 194,626 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVBF has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of CVB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $216,890.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVBF opened at $17.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.06. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.77 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.