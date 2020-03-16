Citigroup Inc. Sells 13,248 Shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,248 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 1,433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000.

In other news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $577,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,501 shares of company stock worth $2,309,340. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Veracyte from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $21.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.08. The company has a market cap of $988.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.37 and a beta of 1.11. Veracyte Inc has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $31.18.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.35 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

