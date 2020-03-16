Citigroup Inc. Sells 14,317 Shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,317 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Brady by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Brady from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

In related news, VP Bentley Curran sold 13,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $802,110.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,821.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $427,812.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 359,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,325,581.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $44.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. Brady Corp has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.32.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $276.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.01 million. Brady had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brady Corp will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.