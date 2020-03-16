Citigroup Inc. Sells 5,645 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of WD-40 worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 29.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 2.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1,508.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other WD-40 news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $128,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $181.77 on Monday. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $153.91 and a 1 year high of $199.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.18 and its 200 day moving average is $187.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 0.34.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $98.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.00 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 13.03%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

