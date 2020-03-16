Citizens & Northern Corp Has $6.07 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Citizens & Northern Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,657 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.0% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $277.97 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,086.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised Apple to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 17th. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.73.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

