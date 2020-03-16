Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.00.

OTCMKTS:CSLLY opened at $99.50 on Friday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1 year low of $67.52 and a 1 year high of $114.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.31 and a 200-day moving average of $93.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

