Comparing Watford (WTRE) and The Competition

Watford (NASDAQ: WTRE) is one of 77 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Watford to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Watford and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Watford $687.36 million $62.54 million 9.58 Watford Competitors $14.31 billion $2.94 billion 89.18

Watford’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Watford. Watford is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Watford and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Watford 0 4 1 0 2.20 Watford Competitors 917 2985 2586 183 2.31

Watford presently has a consensus target price of $28.60, indicating a potential upside of 49.27%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 27.03%. Given Watford’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Watford is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Watford and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Watford 8.38% 6.17% 1.63% Watford Competitors 2.87% 1.19% 0.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.0% of Watford shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Watford shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Watford rivals beat Watford on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

