Computacenter (LON:CCC) Lifted to Neutral at UBS Group

Computacenter (LON:CCC) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 1,625 ($21.38). UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CCC. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Computacenter to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 2,150 ($28.28) in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Computacenter from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Computacenter from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Computacenter stock opened at GBX 1,287 ($16.93) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,762.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,541.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 17.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40. Computacenter has a 12-month low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,950 ($25.65).

About Computacenter

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

