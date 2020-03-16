Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,719 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Constellium were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Constellium by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Constellium during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSTM shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Constellium in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $6.76 on Monday. Constellium NV has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Constellium had a net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 54.42%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellium NV will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

