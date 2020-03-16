Contrasting SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) & Remedent (NASDAQ:REMI)

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) and Remedent (OTCMKTS:REMI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SmileDirectClub and Remedent’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmileDirectClub $750.43 million 2.80 -$114.51 million ($1.14) -4.82 Remedent $1.60 million N/A $2.13 million N/A N/A

Remedent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SmileDirectClub.

Profitability

This table compares SmileDirectClub and Remedent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmileDirectClub N/A N/A N/A Remedent 168.45% 39.56% 26.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.2% of SmileDirectClub shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SmileDirectClub and Remedent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmileDirectClub 1 3 9 0 2.62 Remedent 0 0 0 0 N/A

SmileDirectClub presently has a consensus target price of $13.92, indicating a potential upside of 153.49%. Given SmileDirectClub’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SmileDirectClub is more favorable than Remedent.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc. operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck. It offers aligners, impression kits, whitening gels, and retainers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Remedent Company Profile

Remedent, Inc., through its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes oral care and cosmetic dentistry products. It primarily provides professional veneers and teeth whitening products for professional and over-the-counter use. The company offers River8, a prefab veneer that enables the dentist to find the right combination of teeth for a patient with minor reshaping. It also provides GlamSmile veneers, which are ultra-thin claddings attached to the front of the patient's teeth leaving the patient's healthy tooth structure intact. In addition, the company offers SmileMe Mirror, an integrated marketing concept for the dental practice, which enables dentists to offer smile consultation in approximately 10 minutes; SmileSketch, a simulation software to make a sketch of what the patient could look like; and various Treatment Pages to explain the benefits of certain treatments, as well as Condor, an intra-oral 3D scanner. It sells its products to dental professionals in approximately 30 countries, including Europe, Asia, Latin America, the Pacific Rim, the Middle East, and the United States through dealers, as well as directly to the consumers through its internal sales force and third party distributors. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium.

