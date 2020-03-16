Cormark Cuts Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) Price Target to C$36.00

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) had its target price decreased by Cormark from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of TSE BAD opened at C$23.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.45. The company has a market cap of $811.29 million and a PE ratio of 12.67. Badger Daylighting has a 52-week low of C$21.53 and a 52-week high of C$49.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 29th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Badger Daylighting’s payout ratio is 31.10%.

Badger Daylighting Company Profile

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

