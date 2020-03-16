Cormark Trims Kneat.com (CVE:KSI) Target Price to C$2.35

Kneat.com (CVE:KSI) had its price target decreased by Cormark from C$2.50 to C$2.35 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE KSI opened at C$1.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Kneat.com has a 1-year low of C$1.09 and a 1-year high of C$3.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.02.

About Kneat.com

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States and Europe. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for modelling regulated data intensive processes for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

