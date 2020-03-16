CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $67.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.45 and its 200 day moving average is $81.86. CorVel has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $96.45.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $148.09 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 23.95%.

In other CorVel news, CMO Diane Blaha sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total transaction of $173,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,586 shares of company stock worth $1,103,425 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in CorVel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in CorVel by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in CorVel by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 27,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CorVel by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in CorVel by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. 48.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

