Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CRO Sells $221,947.44 in Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CRO Steven M. Winter sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $221,947.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 14,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,733.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

COUP opened at $120.84 on Monday. Coupa Software Inc has a twelve month low of $85.90 and a twelve month high of $178.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.35.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COUP shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 1,373.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,716,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396,119 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,580,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,495,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 1,103.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 99,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after acquiring an additional 91,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 285.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after acquiring an additional 72,153 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.