Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Director Acquires $194,200.00 in Stock

Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Director Robert S. Silberman acquired 20,000 shares of Covanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $194,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CVA stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.43. Covanta Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Covanta’s payout ratio is 1,428.57%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Covanta in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Covanta by 29.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 52,038 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covanta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,903 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covanta during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 15,667 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

