Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) by 98.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,078 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cowen were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Cowen during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cowen during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Cowen by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cowen by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COWN. ValuEngine raised shares of Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

COWN opened at $9.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.46. The firm has a market cap of $281.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.23. Cowen Inc has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $281.14 million during the quarter. Cowen had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Cowen Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Cowen’s payout ratio is 7.24%.

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Leibowitz acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $97,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,604 shares in the company, valued at $322,706.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $121,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 860,675 shares in the company, valued at $10,439,987.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $343,000. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

