Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $99.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $180.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.49.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 56.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.