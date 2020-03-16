Credit Suisse AG Acquires 15,100 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Mohawk Industries worth $12,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,352,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,163,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,733,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,851,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,792,000 after acquiring an additional 39,921 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,034,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,523,000 after acquiring an additional 131,899 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4,119.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,195,000 after acquiring an additional 883,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

In related news, Director Filip Balcaen bought 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,770.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK opened at $96.48 on Monday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $90.32 and a one year high of $156.60. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.12.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

