Credit Suisse AG Acquires 1,878,016 Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) by 648.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,167,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878,016 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.59% of BEST worth $12,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BEST. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BEST in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of BEST in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of BEST in the third quarter worth $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BEST in the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BEST in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BEST alerts:

Shares of BEST opened at $5.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.48. BEST Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $6.74.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. BEST had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BEST Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BEST has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of BEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BEST in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BEST in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.40 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. BEST has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.23.

BEST Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.