Credit Suisse AG Acquires 2,183 Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $14,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 531.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.06.

XPO stock opened at $61.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.39 and its 200-day moving average is $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $100.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

