Credit Suisse AG Acquires 7,557 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 242,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EGRX. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,408 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGRX opened at $39.31 on Monday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.73. The stock has a market cap of $470.16 million, a PE ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Eagle Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EGRX. BidaskClub downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

