Credit Suisse AG Acquires 89,469 Shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 652,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,469 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.54% of Solar Capital worth $13,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 15,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital stock opened at $14.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $601.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average is $20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Solar Capital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.89 and a 52-week high of $21.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

In other news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.41 per share, for a total transaction of $239,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,214.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.61 per share, for a total transaction of $294,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,181.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 79,750 shares of company stock worth $1,506,608. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Solar Capital from $22.50 to $21.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Solar Capital from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

