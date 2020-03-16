Credit Suisse AG Acquires 948,876 Shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,786,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 948,876 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.21% of Encana worth $13,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in Encana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Encana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Encana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Encana by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Encana by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 14,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encana stock opened at $3.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04. Encana Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70.

ECA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cowen cut shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Encana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.26.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

