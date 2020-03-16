Credit Suisse AG Acquires 95,884 Shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 325.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,884 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.37% of Anixter International worth $11,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Anixter International by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Anixter International by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,931,000 after purchasing an additional 95,649 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Anixter International by 16.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anixter International by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Anixter International by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Shares of NYSE:AXE opened at $90.81 on Monday. Anixter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.94 and a 12-month high of $99.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.99 and a 200-day moving average of $84.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.55. Anixter International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Anixter International Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

