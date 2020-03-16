Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) by 600.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,102,253 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802,253 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $11,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 17,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBVA shares. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $3.65 on Monday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1729 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

