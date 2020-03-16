Credit Suisse AG Buys 101,072 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,072 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.22% of Eaton Vance worth $11,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

Eaton Vance stock opened at $32.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52. Eaton Vance Corp has a 12 month low of $27.69 and a 12 month high of $51.79.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Eaton Vance from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Eaton Vance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.