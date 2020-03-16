Credit Suisse AG Buys 23,653 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,653 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.55% of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap worth $11,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 610.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 94,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 81,117 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 81.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 78,256 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the fourth quarter worth about $2,185,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,355,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,083,000 after acquiring an additional 66,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 74.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 64,894 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HASI has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other news, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $714,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HASI opened at $24.85 on Monday. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 21.77 and a quick ratio of 21.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s payout ratio is presently 113.56%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

