Credit Suisse AG Buys 25,220 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,539 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,220 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.20% of Signature Bank worth $14,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBNY. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $168.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $98.18 on Monday. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $87.99 and a 12 month high of $148.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.09.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $345.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

