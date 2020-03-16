Credit Suisse AG Cuts Position in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,182,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 249,325 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Infosys were worth $12,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Infosys by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 111.7% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 15,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 101,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.09 to $13.53 in a research note on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Infosys in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $8.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53. Infosys Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.50.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

