Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 589,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,875 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.20% of Brixmor Property Group worth $12,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 55,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 40,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $14.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.46.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.14 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.69%.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 6,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $130,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 299,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,776.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,368 shares of company stock worth $507,846. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.62.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

