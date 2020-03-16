Credit Suisse AG Decreases Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.17% of Chemed worth $11,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 876.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $420.72 on Monday. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $313.49 and a 12 month high of $513.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.04.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $522.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.18%.

In other Chemed news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total value of $1,017,727.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at $2,581,282.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total transaction of $534,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,612.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $448.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.00.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

