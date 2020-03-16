Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 648.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 731,456 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 633,677 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 3.04% of Rosetta Stone worth $13,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RST. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 704,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 242,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 20,604 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 64,236 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in Rosetta Stone in the fourth quarter valued at $6,189,000. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rosetta Stone in the third quarter valued at $2,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Rosetta Stone stock opened at $11.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 0.11. Rosetta Stone Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.61.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The software maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rosetta Stone Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on RST shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Rosetta Stone from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Rosetta Stone in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Rosetta Stone in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

