Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 362.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,643 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $12,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITA opened at $157.38 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.98.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

