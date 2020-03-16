Credit Suisse AG Has $11.50 Million Holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 360,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,098 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $11,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.23.

In other news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $509,737.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,472.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

IRM opened at $28.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average of $32.26. Iron Mountain Inc has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.