Credit Suisse AG Has $12.06 Million Holdings in Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 75,023 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Embraer were worth $12,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Embraer by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 14,617,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,900,000 after buying an additional 774,961 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,763,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 616.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,338,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,121 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,297,000. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERJ opened at $9.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.52. Embraer SA has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ERJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

