Credit Suisse AG Has $12.17 Million Stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,605 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,471 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.18% of CDK Global worth $12,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $52,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,559.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CDK Global in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $37.74 on Monday. CDK Global Inc has a 12-month low of $36.34 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 99.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average of $50.46.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 63.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

