Credit Suisse AG Has $13.12 Million Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 471,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,512 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of NiSource worth $13,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NiSource by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,134,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,498,000 after acquiring an additional 499,607 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in NiSource by 1,885.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 21,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 20,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NiSource alerts:

NYSE NI opened at $25.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.30. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.42 and a one year high of $30.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 7.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.55.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.