Credit Suisse AG Has $14.12 Million Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,363 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of FactSet Research Systems worth $14,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after buying an additional 16,536 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $432,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $507,419.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total transaction of $244,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,324.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,650 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.00.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $253.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.65 and a 1 year high of $310.25.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.42 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 60.69%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.80%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

