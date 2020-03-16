Credit Suisse AG Has $14.80 Million Stock Position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 561.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,300 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $14,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 781.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 436.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNY opened at $43.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.44. Sanofi SA has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $51.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.12 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

