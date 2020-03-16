Credit Suisse AG Has $14.81 Million Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,817 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.29% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $14,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Adeel Khan sold 61,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $2,931,081.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,081.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $114,760.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 192,135 shares of company stock valued at $9,261,656. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $43.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.77. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 12 month low of $34.96 and a 12 month high of $53.48.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $74.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 2.81%. On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.16%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.