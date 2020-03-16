Credit Suisse AG Purchases 556,076 Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) by 224.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 556,076 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 2.20% of United States Natural Gas Fund worth $13,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

NYSEARCA:UNG opened at $14.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.05. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $25.26.

United States Natural Gas Fund Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.