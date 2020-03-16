Credit Suisse AG Purchases 77,292 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,557 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,292 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.85% of Perficient worth $12,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 313.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 506,693 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $23,343,000 after purchasing an additional 384,141 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 271.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 490,018 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 358,145 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 578,417 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $26,648,000 after purchasing an additional 345,124 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,809,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 1,921.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,229 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 143,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

PRFT stock opened at $36.79 on Monday. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $53.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Perficient had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $145.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $713,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,503,705.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $162,969.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,036,804.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,655 shares of company stock worth $5,147,042 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

