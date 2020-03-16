Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,145 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.19% of A. O. Smith worth $14,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,684,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,106 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,036,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,316,000 after acquiring an additional 520,947 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,542,000 after acquiring an additional 50,403 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,909,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,956,000 after acquiring an additional 187,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,409,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,159,000 after acquiring an additional 410,940 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AOS opened at $41.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.73. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AOS shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.28.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

