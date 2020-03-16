Credit Suisse AG Sells 18,928 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 310,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,928 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $12,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 23,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 27,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $501,044.06. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 259,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,934,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 13,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $639,782.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,440,317.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,863 shares of company stock worth $1,369,827 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FR opened at $34.59 on Monday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.20.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.05% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $110.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

FR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

