Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,250 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 457,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $11,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PK. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 51.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,984,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,191,000 after buying an additional 3,737,796 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $156,614,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,457,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,446,000 after buying an additional 15,298 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 23.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,015,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,357,000 after buying an additional 189,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 787,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,371,000 after buying an additional 138,995 shares during the last quarter.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In related news, EVP Jill C. Olander acquired 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $68,529.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,867.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Natelli bought 3,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $37,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,105.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,156 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PK shares. Raymond James cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from to in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

PK opened at $9.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.35. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $33.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.16). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.33%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 76.39%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.