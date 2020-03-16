Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,725 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 483,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $12,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMH. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $230,036,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,750,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,099 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,980,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,917 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 38.0% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,145,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,149,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 488,792 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $13,656,848.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,390,701 shares of company stock worth $39,091,642. Insiders own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMH. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $27.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average is $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 2.12%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

