Credit Suisse AG Sells 63,302 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,302 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of Douglas Emmett worth $14,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 645.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $34.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $45.59. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.04. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $243.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.04 per share, with a total value of $300,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at $931,730.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on DEI shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

