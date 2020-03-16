Critical Media Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Impact Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Stock Price

Press coverage about Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) has been trending negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Norwegian Cruise Line earned a news impact score of -2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Norwegian Cruise Line’s analysis:

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.34. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,545,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.