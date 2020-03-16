Critical Survey: Boc Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) & Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (OTCMKTS:BBVA)

Boc Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Boc Hong Kong pays an annual dividend of $2.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boc Hong Kong and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boc Hong Kong $9.86 billion 3.25 $4.08 billion N/A N/A Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria $27.49 billion 0.89 $3.93 billion $0.74 4.93

Boc Hong Kong has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria.

Profitability

This table compares Boc Hong Kong and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boc Hong Kong N/A N/A N/A Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 14.31% 8.78% 0.69%

Risk and Volatility

Boc Hong Kong has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Boc Hong Kong shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Boc Hong Kong and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boc Hong Kong 0 1 1 0 2.50 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 2 2 5 0 2.33

Summary

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria beats Boc Hong Kong on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boc Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. The company offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; overdrafts; personal loans; personal life, medical and accident, travel and leisure, business protection, home, domestic helper, motor, and golfer insurance products; wealth management services; and Internet, phone, and mobile banking services. It also provides cross-border services for corporate customers; business banking, trade finance and services, investment, treasury, corporate collection and payment, e-commerce, and card services; small business, asset-pledge, machinery and equipment financing, and project financing and syndicated loans; and payroll, custody, and cash management services; and business comprehensive, property, liability, group, and retailer comprehensive insurance plans. In addition, it provides investment products and services, including securities, foreign exchange, fund, precious metals and FX margin, bonds, currency linked investment, structured products, bonds, and savings plans. The company operates approximately 200 branches, 270 automated banking centers, and approximately 1,000 self-service machines. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1917 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. The company is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited is a subsidiary of BOC Hong Kong (BVI) Limited.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers. In addition, the company provides credit cards; and corporate and business banking, corporate and investment banking, and insurance. It operates in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, Asia-Pacific, and rest of Europe. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain.

