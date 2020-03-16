Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Given News Impact Rating of -3.00

News headlines about Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Crocs earned a news sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the textile maker an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Crocs’ ranking:

Get Crocs alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CROX shares. TheStreet raised Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. CL King reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, December 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Crocs from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Crocs from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $19.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Crocs has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $43.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.85.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $262.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.50 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 94.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.72) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 15,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $367,221.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,173.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $43,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,919.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,575 shares of company stock worth $468,427. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.